Anambra police arrest five suspects over kidnap and murder of man, recover victim's remains, car, N5m ransom

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of one Chinedu Echezona.
The victim was kidnapped in the early hours of January 29, 2026, after which the kidnap gang demanded a ransom of N20 million.
The spokesperson for the command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, November 15, 2026 said the arrest was made following sustained intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.
According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, Onitsha, on November 12, 2026.
Ikenga said the police also recovered the victim’s remains, his vehicle – a black Honda CR-V Jeep with Registration Number YAB 220 DM and the N5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects.
During interrogation, the suspects admitted to murdering the victim after collecting the ransom.
The suspects on November 14, led police operatives to a location where the victim’s remains had been concealed.
“The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of one Chinedu Echezona, following sustained intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu,” the statement read.
"The suspects were arrested on 12th November 2026 at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, Onitsha. The Command has also recovered the victim’s remains, his vehicle a black colored CR-V Honda Jeep with Reg. Number YAB 220 DM and the N5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects.
"The suspects are Chidozie Francis, aged 24; Kosisọchukwu Eziani, aged 28; Akachukwu Maduabuchi, aged 22; Chibuzor Onurah, aged 29; and Echezona Ude, aged 22.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was reported kidnapped in the early hours of 29th January 2026.
"Initial investigative efforts, which extended to a neighbouring state, did not yield the desired breakthrough, as the armed gang reportedly demanded a ransom of N20 million."During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime, disclosing that they abducted the victim on 29th January 2026 and subsequently collected a ransom of N5 million."They further allegedly admitted to killing him after collecting the ransom and revealed that two firearms were used in carrying out the operation."In a significant development, at about noon on 14th November 2026, operatives, acting on information obtained from the suspects, led them to a location where the victim’s remains had been concealed."The remains were successfully recovered and deposited in a mortuary for preservation and necessary forensic examination."The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, psc, mnips, has directed the operatives to intensify efforts towards recovering the two firearms allegedly used in the crime and establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident."He commended the operatives for their persistence, professionalism and commitment, particularly for ensuring that the case was not abandoned despite the considerable time that had elapsed since the victim’s abduction."The CP further reiterated the Command’s unwavering determination to pursue criminal elements, dismantle criminal networks and ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.“He assured residents that the Command would continue to deploy intelligence-driven policing strategies to protect lives and property across the state.”
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