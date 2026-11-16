Anambra police arrest five suspects over kidnap and murder of man, recover victim's remains, car, N5m ransom

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of one Chinedu Echezona.

The victim was kidnapped in the early hours of January 29, 2026, after which the kidnap gang demanded a ransom of N20 million.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, November 15, 2026 said the arrest was made following sustained intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, Onitsha, on November 12, 2026.

Ikenga said the police also recovered the victim’s remains, his vehicle – a black Honda CR-V Jeep with Registration Number YAB 220 DM and the N5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to murdering the victim after collecting the ransom.

The suspects on November 14, led police operatives to a location where the victim’s remains had been concealed.

“The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of one Chinedu Echezona, following sustained intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu,” the statement read.

"The suspects were arrested on 12th November 2026 at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, Onitsha. The Command has also recovered the victim’s remains, his vehicle a black colored CR-V Honda Jeep with Reg. Number YAB 220 DM and the N5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects.

"The suspects are Chidozie Francis, aged 24; Kosisọchukwu Eziani, aged 28; Akachukwu Maduabuchi, aged 22; Chibuzor Onurah, aged 29; and Echezona Ude, aged 22.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was reported kidnapped in the early hours of 29th January 2026.