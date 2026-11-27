Gayle King’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has died at age 45 after a “courageous” battle with cancer.



Miller’s death was announced to “CBS Mornings” staff by executive producer Jon Tower in an internal memo on Friday, November 27.





“Mornings Family – I’m sorry to be delivering this sad news,” Tower began his message, as he shared that King’s son-in-law passed over the Thanksgiving holiday after a “courageous battle with cancer.”

“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children. We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time,” Tower wrote in the memo.

In the memo, Tower also shared that King will be taking off a week from “CBS Mornings” to “help with family matters.” King will return on Dec. 7.



Miller was married to King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, 40, whom the TV host shares with her ex-husband, William Bumpus.





The couple tied the knot in 2021 at the Santa Barbara, California, home of Kirby’s godmother, Oprah Winfrey, two years after getting engaged.



Miller is survived by Kirby and their two children — son Luca, 5, and daughter Grayson, 2.