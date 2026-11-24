Nigerian singer Davido has taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Benz Brabus XL 800, reportedly worth $2.1 million.
His aide, Isreal, who shared videos of the singer in the WonderWheel, said the singer gifted himself to celebrate his birthday. Davido turned 34 on Saturday, November 21.
Congrats to him!
Watch videos of him in the ride below
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Money miss road pikin
vdm we sight you, I know say you no go sleep well again lol! ask for more ngo to take start another busines. lol!
With all the plenty cars in your garage. Total waste
Blood money
Ugly car
Osun state money
The looting in Osun state continues
Evil Adeleke family
Go to America and crip walk then face the consequences
Fake amigo
Very affordable with all the Gold in Osun State.. Hypocrites
Fake guy. Osun state people make Una accept my sympathy o.
I am from ldo-Ani in Ondo state. If dey born you well drive the car from Lagos to ldo-Ani my village. Stupid man.
Sad the poor are poor cos they don't appreciate good things... sadly no government can fix that ... When they say" follow who know road " they dont listen cos they are so far from reality... but rather choose the person who gets his advice from a madman he never help to be stable...
LOL. Waiting for him to buy Koenisig, etc. Cars no dey finish na him go tire. The Rolls Royce he bought 3 years ago is now an old model. Time for self-check bc material things can never fill that void in his life. Na
This is not about too much money. Na mental problem
See wetin person spend money on. G-Wagon wey dey stretch come cut im nyash. Choi! Oyibo run Davido street. He for kukuma buy flying cars (even cheaper sef)😂😂😂
...a fool and his money is easily parted. Strange you don't see Musk, Gates or Zuckerberg driving around in these things because they RE-INVEST their money in the next venture.