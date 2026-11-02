Natasha Osaworu, the estranged wife of singer, 2Face Idibia, thrilled guests with her dance move at their son, Gabriel Idibia's one year birthday party on Saturday, November 21.
Natasha stunned guests with a choreographed dance which she performed with some backup dancers.
Her performance was greeted with cheers from her family and friends who attended the party.
Watch the video below
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Omo na wa o🤣😂
Was her husband present?
Was the baby fada there/?
Definitely black 😂,and u snatched someone’s man and still can’t keep it..crazy
Tubaba don dump the girl she was negative vibe very toxic girl the girl has mental problem
The one talking is so rude, na 4 men I see
She really tried. Could be fun to be with.
One of those referred to as Honorables in Nigeria!
Always trying to be the center of attention. Toxic narcissist.
Natasha show us your impact on your people sometimes. We tend to forget you are a politician seems to be a useless one at that