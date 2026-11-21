Nick Carter has challenged Melissa Schuman’s request to keep her deposition transcript sealed, accusing her of seeking privacy after publicly discussing her abuse allegations against him.



In court documents obtained by TMZ, the Backstreet Boys singer described the request as the “total embodiment of hypocrisy and regret”. The transcript concerns Schuman’s April 2026 deposition, during which Carter’s lawyers questioned her about her allegations.



Carter argues that Schuman chose to make her accusations public rather than pursue the case anonymously. He alleges that she conducted a defamatory campaign against him through documentary appearances, television interviews and efforts to interfere with his business arrangements. He claims she now wants the transcript sealed because it would expose her allegations as a “clear fabrication”.



“Out of one side of her mouth, [Melissa] publicly defames and vilifies [Nick] with horrendous lies and, out of the other side, asks this court to shield her ongoing fraud and perjury from being exposed,” the filing states.



Those accusations are Carter’s claims in the litigation, rather than findings by the court. Schuman sued Carter over an alleged assault at his Los Angeles apartment in 2003. He has consistently denied her allegations.



Carter has also alleged that Schuman conspired with Shannon Ruth, another woman who has accused him of abuse, to obtain money through false accusations. The cases remain ongoing.