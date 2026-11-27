Dennis McKinley, the baby daddy of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, has reacted to her engagement to her girlfriend Patrice "Sway" McKinney.



Dennis took to Instagram to share a video from Porsha and Sway's engagement .





In the caption, he congratulated them, writing: "Late! Life has been lifing! Congrats to P & Sway! Yall know I don't play about my baby momma. I wish them a lifetime of love, happiness & success."



Dennis, who shares shares a daughter with Porsha, also gave her his support and congratulations when she got engaged to Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia in 2021.





Simon Guobadia, on the other hand, has made two posts throwing shade at Porsha following her engagement.