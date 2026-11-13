2027: Shehu Sani reacts as Solomon Dalung claims late President Buhari called from the grave to endorse Atiku

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a controversial claim made by former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, alleging that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari called from the grave to endorse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Dalung, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television.
During the broadcast, the former minister alleged that former First Lady Aisha Buhari visited Atiku to inform him that the 12 million votes her late husband secured during his presidential election victory had been transferred to him.
Dalung further claimed that the late former president personally placed a phone call from the grave to endorse Atiku’s presidential ambition.
‘’Atiku Abubakar is the only politician in Nigeria who has a national structure. He inherited the structure of late General Musa Yar'Adua.
He also inherited that of General Buhari's 12 million votes. Last month, you saw when the wife of the late President visited Atiku in his Abuja residence.
The message she took to him is that the 12 million votes have been successfully transferred and that we have had a phone call from the grave of Buhari that we should vote Atiku,’' he said
Reacting to the comments, Sani, in a post shared on his X handle, wrote;
“When a full-grown man says he received phone call from the grave, you can only but pray for him for deliverance.”
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The id10t spend 4yrs as a Minister and acheved NOTHING. Didnt even win a brass spoon for Nigeria
The man too dey drink burukutu so expect stuff like this from him another time
Lol
MAKE UNA HELP JOIN TO DO FINAL PRAYERS FOR DALUNG. GRAVE DON DEY CALL AM. HELP US GREET BUHARI WHEN YOU REACH THERE.
😄😄😄🤣🤣😅😅😁 The guy dey for trance world
Typical Nigerian politrickcian
Imagine a failure endorsing a covetous person. No be juju be that?
Buhari was such a hit that we should listen to now abi? Uncle stay off crack and codeine e
The idiot even said buhari called from the grave. Since when did dead body start using Phone?
Did he provide the phone number as prove
People with psychomotive problems
No extent this bastard won't go for power