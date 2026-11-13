Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Politics

2027: Shehu Sani reacts as Solomon Dalung claims late President Buhari called from the grave to endorse Atiku

By Linda Ikeji
2027: Shehu Sani reacts as Solomon Dalung claims late President Buhari called from the grave to endorse Atiku

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a controversial claim made by former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, alleging that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari called from the grave to endorse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

 

Dalung, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television.

 

During the broadcast, the former minister alleged that former First Lady Aisha Buhari visited Atiku to inform him that the 12 million votes her late husband secured during his presidential election victory had been transferred to him.

 

Dalung further claimed that the late former president personally placed a phone call from the grave to endorse Atiku’s presidential ambition.

 

‘’Atiku Abubakar is the only politician in Nigeria who has a national structure. He inherited the structure of late General Musa Yar'Adua. 

He also inherited that of General Buhari's 12 million votes. Last month, you saw when the wife of the late President visited Atiku in his Abuja residence. 

The message she took to him is that the 12 million votes have been successfully transferred and that we have had a phone call from the grave of Buhari that we should vote Atiku,’' he said

 

Reacting to the comments, Sani, in a post shared on his X handle, wrote;

“When a full-grown man says he received phone call from the grave, you can only but pray for him for deliverance.”

2027: Shehu Sani reacts as Solomon Dalung claims late President Buhari called from the grave to endorse Atiku

 

More Politics →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (12)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    The id10t spend 4yrs as a Minister and acheved NOTHING. Didnt even win a brass spoon for Nigeria

    1. Oskirin

      The man too dey drink burukutu so expect stuff like this from him another time

  2. Anonymous

    Lol

  3. Anonymous

    MAKE UNA HELP JOIN TO DO FINAL PRAYERS FOR DALUNG. GRAVE DON DEY CALL AM. HELP US GREET BUHARI WHEN YOU REACH THERE.

    1. Oskirin

      😄😄😄🤣🤣😅😅😁 The guy dey for trance world

  4. Anonymous

    Typical Nigerian politrickcian

  5. Anonymous

    Imagine a failure endorsing a covetous person. No be juju be that?

  6. Anonymous

    Buhari was such a hit that we should listen to now abi? Uncle stay off crack and codeine e

    1. Anonymous

      The idiot even said buhari called from the grave. Since when did dead body start using Phone?

  7. Anonymous

    Did he provide the phone number as prove

  8. Mark okoye

    People with psychomotive problems

  9. Bandit

    No extent this bastard won't go for power

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story