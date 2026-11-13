2027: Shehu Sani reacts as Solomon Dalung claims late President Buhari called from the grave to endorse Atiku

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a controversial claim made by former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, alleging that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari called from the grave to endorse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Dalung, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television.

During the broadcast, the former minister alleged that former First Lady Aisha Buhari visited Atiku to inform him that the 12 million votes her late husband secured during his presidential election victory had been transferred to him.

Dalung further claimed that the late former president personally placed a phone call from the grave to endorse Atiku’s presidential ambition.

‘’Atiku Abubakar is the only politician in Nigeria who has a national structure. He inherited the structure of late General Musa Yar'Adua. He also inherited that of General Buhari's 12 million votes. Last month, you saw when the wife of the late President visited Atiku in his Abuja residence. The message she took to him is that the 12 million votes have been successfully transferred and that we have had a phone call from the grave of Buhari that we should vote Atiku,’' he said

Reacting to the comments, Sani, in a post shared on his X handle, wrote;