Man mourns his cousin, who died in the UNN sign-out ceremony tragedy

A Nigerian man, Ugwuanyi Ikenna, has taken to social media to mourn his cousin, Nnamochie, who was among the four University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) students that lost their lives in the sign-out celebration tragedy at Hilltop Hostel, Nsukka, on November 11, 2026.

In an earlier statement regarding the incident, the police reported that the four victims—comprising two males and two females—fell severely ill after allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages during the gathering. read here

However, reacting to the tragedy in an emotional online post, Ugwuanyi expressed deep shock at his cousin's sudden passing and strongly disputed the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to him, an eyewitness who survived the tragedy confirmed that Nnamochie neither drank alcohol nor used drugs at the event.

Ugwuanyi stated that members of their community are determined to investigate the matter thoroughly and get to the true root cause of Nnamochie's untimely death.