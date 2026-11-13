Man mourns his cousin, who died in the UNN sign-out ceremony tragedy

A Nigerian man, Ugwuanyi Ikenna, has taken to social media to mourn his cousin, Nnamochie, who was among the four University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) students that lost their lives in the sign-out celebration tragedy at Hilltop Hostel, Nsukka, on November 11, 2026.
In an earlier statement regarding the incident, the police reported that the four victims—comprising two males and two females—fell severely ill after allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages during the gathering. read here
However, reacting to the tragedy in an emotional online post, Ugwuanyi expressed deep shock at his cousin's sudden passing and strongly disputed the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to him, an eyewitness who survived the tragedy confirmed that Nnamochie neither drank alcohol nor used drugs at the event.
Ugwuanyi stated that members of their community are determined to investigate the matter thoroughly and get to the true root cause of Nnamochie's untimely death.
‘’What a Loss?
We mourn
My cute, calm & super intelligent younger cousin is gone.
So Dodo was this what we agreed just last week i was in Nsukka and you called me so we could see, but because i had an impromptu appointment i promised to see you this weekend.
Just yesterday, you became so incommunicado that no member of your family could reach..only for me to come back from lagos yesterday and today, its me visiting you in the mortuary so lifeless.
Reading so many narratives online yet the survivors still said it that you dont do alcohol nor do drugs.
Yes, investigations are still ongoing but trust umu ezeomawulu won't disappointed you...we will definitely get to the root.
You guys were 11 in the room.
5 guys and 6 ladies
Only 1 female that refused to drink.
2 guys gone, 2 ladies gone
3 guys and 3 ladies still alive and receiving treatments.
Just a bottle of Best gin & Magic Moment that was served as ascertained.
But there were some other striking revelations while we visited both the hospitals and the morque
Make i no allow emotions make me ask some vital questions and findings pending the outcome of the investigations.
Farewell to the departed souls and May God grant us all the fortitude to bare this irreparable loss.
Rest in peace Nnamochie.... Just know it that the root, we shall get to.
Doodo as i fondly call you...too difficult to say goodbye''
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O God, deliver us from evil.
Autopsy will reveal the truth
This boy is giving s a vikings sigh in this picture
Some people are commenting carelessly saying they were orgies and alcohol. They are always quick to believe false news.
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Probably some type of strong alcoholic drink the type that unalived more than 40 people in Ondo State some weeks ago! Needs proper forensic investigation.
It's obvious they were poisoned
Poison or drug overdose
Nigeria always slow to Justice like the mohbad case
I believe the police will have to do a proper investigation on this, what actually happened? rip young man.