Producer DJ Khaled shows off dramatic weight loss after hitting 300 pounds

DJ Khaled says he lost 75 pounds over the past year with the help of Wegovy after struggling to get back to his feet during a performance in October 2025.



In an interview with People, the 50-year-old music producer said he had knelt onstage to give thanks but found it difficult to stand again. Several friends noticed he was breathing heavily and voiced concerns about his health.



Khaled said he was already exercising and trying to improve his diet before he consulted his doctor and began taking Wegovy. He said his weight now fluctuates between 200 and 212 pounds, down from about 295 to 300 pounds before he began focusing on his health.



The Grammy winner said he also plays golf up to six times a week, walking all 18 holes instead of using a buggy and logging more than 10,000 steps a day.



Khaled said he feels healthier and has more energy. His goal is to bring his weight down to 200 pounds.