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Convicted murderer tells victim's family he isn't sorry and would do it over again 'a million times'

By Linda Ikeji
Convicted murderer tells victim's family he isn't sorry and would do it over again 'a million times'

Damien Murphy was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for the fatal shooting of William Carney in Fresno, California. 

 

Murphy declined to apologise to Carney’s family, telling them at his sentencing that he would do it again.


“I would apologize, but I’m not going to apologize for protecting my family. I’d do it a million times,” Murphy said, according to ABC30.


Murphy pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in September. Investigators said a dispute between Carney and Murphy’s family preceded the October 2023 shooting at a petrol station. Carney initially survived but later died from his injuries.


Carney’s daughter, Essence, described the impact of losing her father in a victim impact statement. “It was like all my dreams died at once,” she said.


Carney’s mother also addressed the court. “My life simply no longer holds the happiness it once had. The joy that used to come naturally has been replaced by grief,” she said.


The judge rebuked Murphy for his remarks and urged him to show remorse. “I hope every second of your 32 years, you think about William and his family and the damage you’ve caused,” the judge said.

 

 

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Comments (4)

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  1. Anonymous

    The blacks in the US have a totally different justice system

  2. Anonymous

    He would have gotten a life sentence without parole if he was black

  3. Anonymous

    Racist country

  4. Bandit

    That's gangster am proud of this guy he own his shit with full shit

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