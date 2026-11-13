Governor Zulum announces N50k for Soldiers deployed to where Boko Haram k!lled 100 farmers

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced a payment of ₦50,000 for each soldier preparing to deploy to Maiwa and Koshebe villages as part of efforts to strengthen security in the two communities.
Zulum announced the support on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa Local Government Area, where he met with the brigade commander, Brigadier General Aminu Gumel.
The governor said the deployment would reinforce security in the area, where Boko Haram attacked rice farmers and farm workers in Koshebe in November 2020, leaving 100 farm workers dead.
Zulum also stressed the need to secure the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway, saying residents needed to be able to travel safely, trade freely and rebuild their livelihoods.
“My visit is primarily aimed at exploring measures to strengthen security along the strategic economic corridor, which connects Maiduguri to several communities in eastern Borno and serves as a vital route for trade, transportation, and cross-border commercial activities,” Zulum said.
Addressing the troops, the governor pledged continued logistical support for military operations and improved welfare for personnel.
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STAY ON YOUR STATE GOVERNOR TO ESTABLISH YOUR STATE POLICE. WATCH OUT FOR POLITHIEFCIANS DELAY TACTICS AND THE FAKE MEDIA PORTALS WHO ENABLE THEM. BOYCOTT THE POLITHIEFCIANS ENABLERS. VOTE OUT STATE LEGISLOOTERS AND GOVERNORS WHO FAIL TO ESTABLISH YOUR STATE POLICE AND FOREST GUARDS BEFORE THE NEXT ELECTION.
We know to be a military personel, you have signed your life for the protection and sovereignty of the country. Headlines may be deceptive and used for click baits but if 50k is the incentive given to soldiers to go to a "war zone", o tinubu and xzulum, what have u done. Apshit nitwits that have no economic value were recently dashed vehicles worth more than 100 million and people ready to lay down their lives are given 50k. For me the least amount to those soldiers should be 250k.
In the next few years,no one will wants to be a soldier in this country…50k for what exactly
And the president gave millions to the female soccer team......... And the soldiers that sacrifice their lives for the country deserves 50 thousand naira.............. A failed country that prioritize frivolities.........
May God punish you idiots who call yourselves political leaders in this country. May he start with you Zulum. N50k, £220, $315. But your idiotic political thugs are getting cars. Ahh! May thunder from Allah strike you.
What an insult on Nigerian solders.
Without any due respect,Governor. Go to hell
50k ?👿👿😱😱
So shameful and disappointing when u see or hear Leaders or Governors insult security forces that endanger their lives to save civilians.... What the hell is N50k to be added and given to Soldiers who risk their lives at the risky zones.... I used to be the fan of this Governor in his first tenure when he would do anything to visit his pple to the point of risking his life several times... Since this tenure, it's really been on a decline, for me.... Pls, value the lives of the soldiers and give them monies befitting the risk they take... N50k is an insult... N100k is an insult... An additional amount of N300k for each soldier is better and befitting, compared to the Legislatures that are doing little to help the citizens, yet they embezzle billions of tax payers money....
Killing farmers yet going about stealing food from the people. When dem say meh una go school go receive sense, una go dey yarn dust. Yeye!