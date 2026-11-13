Governor Zulum announces N50k for Soldiers deployed to where Boko Haram k!lled 100 farmers

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced a payment of ₦50,000 for each soldier preparing to deploy to Maiwa and Koshebe villages as part of efforts to strengthen security in the two communities.



Zulum announced the support on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa Local Government Area, where he met with the brigade commander, Brigadier General Aminu Gumel.



The governor said the deployment would reinforce security in the area, where Boko Haram attacked rice farmers and farm workers in Koshebe in November 2020, leaving 100 farm workers dead.



Zulum also stressed the need to secure the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway, saying residents needed to be able to travel safely, trade freely and rebuild their livelihoods.



“My visit is primarily aimed at exploring measures to strengthen security along the strategic economic corridor, which connects Maiduguri to several communities in eastern Borno and serves as a vital route for trade, transportation, and cross-border commercial activities,” Zulum said.



Addressing the troops, the governor pledged continued logistical support for military operations and improved welfare for personnel.