2027: “We shall not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters - Tinubu condemns political violence

President Tinubu has condemned the recent wave of political violence across the country, charging security operatives to crack down on troublemakers.
The President said this amid the wave of violence recorded across several states including Bauchi, Zamfara, Gombe, Delta, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Edo, and most recently Lagos State.
In a statement he personally signed on Friday, November 13, the President said
“I have followed recent reports of violence accompanying political events in different parts of the country. Every form of violence stands condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move toward the 2027 general elections.
Our campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of our people and the progress of our country.
As the leader of this country, I commit myself to a peaceful, free, and fair election, and I urge political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly.
I have said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make us enemies.
As Nigerians, we are members of the same household living in different rooms. Therefore, our politics must elevate human conditions and focus on national progress and development.
I want to reiterate my previous directive to the security agencies: be strict and firm against anyone who seeks to test our resolve and will to preserve public order.
Our administration is committed to an orderly and peaceful election, and all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.
We shall not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters. Security agencies are therefore authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force.”
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BEWARE OF IPOB CANDIDATES VYING FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND OTHER POLITICAL OFFICES IN NIGERIA. DEFEND ALL PARTS OF NIGERIA AGAINST IPOB OFFICE SEEKERS AND THEIR IPOB AGENDA. ANTI NIGERIA ELEMENTS DISRESPECTING THE OFFICIAL NIGERIA NATIONAL ANTHEM.
How can one disrespect a national anthem you fool of a tinutubu. There's no need bantering too much words with you fools, just come out January 16 2027 and make an effort to rig or disrupt election, and I promise you will meet your maker. Let us see one of you urchins saying someone is igbo or looks igbo and so must not be allowed to vote, you all shall meet your makers.
"Official" indeed. Did Tinubu consult the National Assembly or Nigerians? Or did he change it by fiat, like a military ruler cos it echoed his idol Awolowo's tribal politics? It's not official; it's Tinubu's anthem that will last only the period of his tenure before being flung out after him. Nigeria's official anthem is Arise O Compatriots. Nigeria We Hail Thee was replaced cos of the line, "Though tribes and tongues may differ...", so why did Tinubu restore it? Cos, like Awolowo, he believes in tribal politics?
INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA.
PEOPLE WEY WANT MAKE NIGERIA BETTER PLENTY PASS BIAFRANS WEY DEY DE-MARKET THE COUNTRY ON A REGULAR BASIS.
Tell them
But all is fair in politics according to you... and on that mantra we stand, however we say no to violence but a big YES to protecting ourselves against violence and other political vices. That is why we say rig and die, and this is not just a slogan, the people are now awake and for those still snoozing, when the job is done, do not say I was among the liberators, just keep mum like you are doing now and enjoy the undeserved reward.
I hope you all have the nerve for this rubbish you are pushing? Meanwhile, if you pple you can bullied your way to presidency, then be ready to suffer the faith of death that you are spreading. Nobody is rigging. Election will be won thru ballot. And when you all loose like in the past, it is at that point your death will me. Bcos you will die if you attempt to cause any mayhem or civil unrest.
Thiefnubu must go!!!!!!!!!!
TINUBU you are very much aware of those thugs of yours trying to stop NDC rallies. Any one who disturbs us again will Die !
Words from a President carry weight. Don't light a fire and pretend you don't know where the smoke is coming from. Nigeria needs responsible leadership, not political jungle justice! #TinubuMustGo
Lol, mean tug himself talking
Let's start by punishing people that introduced violence in 2023
Tinubu the master agbero.....na now u woke
Apc thugs should be put to check, they are everywhere threatening people and causing confusion.