Policeman, eight others arrested over cultism and kidnapping in Oyo

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a serving police corporal and eight other suspects in separate operations over alleged cultism and kidnapping.



The Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday, November 12.





According to him, operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit, Oyo Operational Base, raided a suspected Aiye Confraternity hideout on Sunday, November 8.

Five suspects were arrested during the operation, including a policeman identified as Corporal Olayinka Oluwatobi, who was attached to MOPOL 72, Ago-Are, and seconded to Sports Eleyele, Ibadan, the state capital.

Iniedu said: “On 08/11/2026, operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit (Oyo Operational Base) carried out a coordinated raid on an Aiye Confraternity hideout.

“Five suspects were arrested, including F/No. 538195 Cpl Olayinka Oluwatobi, who was attached to Mopol 72 Ago Are and seconded to Sports Eleyele, Ibadan.

“Other suspects include Ayandiran Samuel (the fraternity’s armourer) and Adeyinka Qudus (the cult leader).”

He added that the operation led to the recovery of an English-made Beretta pistol and three locally fabricated pistols.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Ibadan for investigation.

In a separate operation, Iniedu noted that operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit, working with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, rescued one Abubakar Amidu at the Oteon/Odi Owo Forest on November 8.

He said that four suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

He said, “Abubakar Amidu, 30, who was abducted on 31/10/2026, was rescued unhurt at Oteon/Odi Owo Forest on 08/11/2026.

"The rescue operation was carried out by operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

"Four suspects were arrested, including Abdullahi Bello, Mohammed Kontagora, Alhaji Ali, and Usman Alhaji Ali.”

Iniedu added that the victim’s mobile phone and the chain and lock allegedly used to restrain him were recovered during the operation.