Earl Thomas’ wife pleads guilty to conspiracy to scam $2.7 million from the former NFL star

Nina Thomas, the estranged wife of former NFL player Earl Thomas, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a case involving more than $2.7 million that prosecutors say was taken from him without his knowledge.



Under a plea agreement described in federal court documents obtained by TMZ, Thomas faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A judge ordered her and co-defendant Kevin Thompson to share responsibility for paying nearly $3.5 million in restitution.



Thompson has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the fraud count, and up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the drug count.



The two were indicted in 2024 on federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. Thompson was also charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offence. Both were arrested on 16 December 2024.



Prosecutors allege the scheme began in September 2021, after Thomas filed for divorce from the former Seattle Seahawks player in 2020. The couple married in 2016 at a ceremony attended by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara.



Prosecutors say Thomas and Thompson transferred money and other assets belonging to Earl Thomas into accounts they controlled. They allege the pair spent $28,796 on an Hermès Birkin handbag and $52,890 on a Porsche Panamera, and charged $5,500 to his credit card for cosmetic surgery.