Medical doctor identified as the shooter who fatally injured one person and wounded others in D.C.

The 55-year-old gunman who opened fire in a neighbourhood near the White House has been identified as an emergency room doctor.
One person was killed in the attack and four others were injured in Washington, DC’s Logan Circle neighborhood, according to police.
The assailant, identified by police as Matt Lambert, an emergency room doctor, f@tally injured his building manager after firing at him inside a gym with a handgun.
He then entered the building, where he fired at four more people with a rifle from his seventh-floor balcony, authorities said.
One of the victims remains in critical condition.
Lambert later passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside his apartment, according to police.
He had been locked in a legal dispute with his building’s management over a mold problem in his unit.
Attorney Joel Braithwaite, who represented the shooter in a civil case against his condo, said the legal dispute and home maintenance cost the suspect $300,000.
Braithwaite believes his client had been in the condo since 2017. Property records show he purchased the unit for more than $1 million in 2016.
Braithwaite said his client considered the D.C. condo “his prized possession.” But soon after moving in, he reported mold and water issues, and spent thousands on mold mitigation, according to the civil case.
“He moved back to the mountains of West Virginia, where he has a country home, and he’s out there because that’s where he grew up. Once this situation became untenable, he moved out and cleared it out," the attorney said.
Litigation against housing management became “incredibly expensive," the attorney said.
“He reports last week that he had been out of pocket over $300,000, and climbing, because the case was not going to wrap up in a day or two," he added.
He said his client felt wronged and as though the condo association took no ownership for the issues he had with the unit.
Speaking on the unit, Braithwaite said: “It doesn’t look hospitable, and no one would want to live in those sorts of situations when you paid for something substantially different.”
The attorney said the man who was slain in the incident was a "central fact witness" in the civil case. Authorities identified the victim as James Stuart.
“He was also very pivotal in relaying information to the [apartment housing] board,” I believe," Braithwaite told reporters.
Braithwaite learned his client was involved in a shooting via an email from a reporter. He said he never knew his client had a gun and was shocked by his actions.
The attorney said the day of the attack also marks the anniversary of Lambert's mother's passing.
"I don’t know how all of those things coalesce. But unfortunately, this is a choice that I hope that my clients would never make," he said.
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MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. Dm me if you need these books. You may see testimonies of people who suffered the sicknesses you are suffering from. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.
TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, I also drank lots of water like 8 pure water sachets daily, you can take garlic before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping
Mental health problems are real. While mold presente a genuine health hazard of concern, I think the main issue was his mental health. Had the management handled it with some level of care and diplomacy, this tragedy would have been avoided. emotional intelligence and people skills can not be over emphasized. Organisations must invest in ensuring their personnel acquire these critical skills. you never know when you need it. So before you dismiss that tenant or coworker as excessive or over bearing, think of what is behind the behaviour. Think 5 steps ahead.