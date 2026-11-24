A video showing a nurse and a patient on a hospital bed nearly engaging in a physical fight has gone viral on social media.

Although the reason for their altercation remains unclear, the footage suggests that the disagreement started after the patient demanded some privacy while receiving treatment.

The patient reportedly insisted that the nurse either switch off the ward's lights or use a makeshift curtain to cover him before administering medication. However, the nurse allegedly refused, arguing that he was not entitled to such privacy because he was not in a private ward.

The disagreement soon escalated, with both the nurse and the patient seen hitting each other.

The video also captured the moment another nurse intervened to separate them, while cautioning her colleague against engaging in a physical confrontation with a patient.

Watch the video below