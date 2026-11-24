A video showing a nurse and a patient on a hospital bed nearly engaging in a physical fight has gone viral on social media.
Although the reason for their altercation remains unclear, the footage suggests that the disagreement started after the patient demanded some privacy while receiving treatment.
The patient reportedly insisted that the nurse either switch off the ward's lights or use a makeshift curtain to cover him before administering medication. However, the nurse allegedly refused, arguing that he was not entitled to such privacy because he was not in a private ward.
The disagreement soon escalated, with both the nurse and the patient seen hitting each other.
The video also captured the moment another nurse intervened to separate them, while cautioning her colleague against engaging in a physical confrontation with a patient.
Watch the video below
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Y oi u want beat malaria enter him body 😂
Madness all over. Everyone in Naija misuses whatever power they have. Why couldn't the crazy nurse use the curtain as requested by the patient? He shouldn't even have to ask. And she went on to boldly attack a patient!
Hehehe...it's not funny or is it ?
She should be immediately sacked. Na this type of nurse dey knack doctor.
She makes more money from hookup than nursing. it is in her attitude
If this is how it happened, the nurse should have gone with the patient demands not hard to do, its done in other hospitals, probably the patient is shy of other people around.
What was the action of the patient I mean physical, before the reaction of the nurse
you must be stupid to even ask....there is no excuse to attack a patient...if it is abroad if a patient is unruly you call hospital security.....did you not read the story? yet you are asking a useless question. nothing justifies her behaviour and she should be sacked