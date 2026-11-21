A young employee has shared her chats with her boss who indulges her.
The employee, known on TikTok as @o.y.i.n.n, shared the video with the caption: "POV your boss hired you with zero experience."
The screenshots show her responses to some of her boss' demands and her boss' response to her excuses.
See below.
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Quite funny! The Oga sef na Gen Z...senior Gen Z
Walahi.. them both be cruize
Nothing funny hear, Oga just wan Kpansh you!
you be saddist na
😅😅😅😅,Abi
Why wont you think so? Elevate your thoughts! Don't be so base
What a patient boss you have and you are really funny too!
The boss na her elder brother
Both very funny
I can't 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This better be a joke
To what do we owe these two workplace f..ckers? To hell with her post
DEI hire. Of course you have to exercise all the patience in the world. Shio.
I wonder how the so called Boss will cope, if he has 5 - 10 employees like this G-zeh
Employer and the employee relationship at a goal, same playful ways with other employees.
And you are sharing it out of pride or stupidity?
Very stupid post, resonating the empty pride in her
This one dey knack her Oga. Bitch