California Congressman Jimmy Gomez has announced that he will resign from Congress on 1 December after the House Ethics Committee reported finding “substantial evidence” of misconduct involving a former aide.



The committee released its findings on Monday, November 23, following a months-long investigation into allegations that included unwanted intimate contact. The former staff member, whose identity was not disclosed, told investigators that Gomez subjected her to unwanted contact at a bar and groped her in his congressional office.



“Representative Gomez’s conduct caused this House staffer significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether,” the committee said. The report also criticised his handling of the power imbalance between lawmakers and their employees.



“Representative Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff,” it stated. Gomez expressed “serious concerns” about the investigation and challenged how the committee presented his testimony.



“In my interview, I answered the Committee’s questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond,” he said.



His resignation will bring forward his departure from Congress after he lost his re-election bid in the midterm elections. Fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres defeated him by more than 24 percentage points.