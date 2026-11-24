Savannah James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, has asked a court to issue restraining orders against two men accused of repeatedly showing up uninvited at the family's properties in Los Angeles, raising concerns about the safety of her husband and their three children.

Savannah claimed 22-year-old Jaliere McWhite “holds a fixed delusional belief that he is part of the James family, including that he is the Jameses’ son,” in a petition for court-ordered protection, which was filed in Los Angeles County.

She also asked a judge to bar William Rahman, 55, from going within 200 yards of her, her famous NBA player spouse, and their kids after she said he holds “a fixed, delusional belief that he lives at” their LA residence in a second request for the order.

“Family members are now afraid to be in their own home,” she said.

She added in her requests that “the James family faces imminent danger.”



According to Savannah’s court filings, obtained by the California Post on Monday, the issues involving McWhite began on October 23. TMZ was the first to report the filings.

“He appeared in the front driveway of the family’s Tigertail residence, said he was related to the family, acted like a child and said he was 14 years old,” Savannah said of the alleged encounter with McWhite. “These statements show delusional attachment to the family. That attachment drives his behavior, and it has not gone away.”



Savannah said McWhite then showed up to their property once more on Nov. 6, but gained entry to their home during that incident.

“He climbed onto an adjacent property, crossed onto the James property and went into the residence through the front door,” she said in her filing. “Family members had left that door unlocked moments earlier as they left.

Security footage confirms that he was inside the home. In two weeks, his conduct went from showing up uninvited to unlawfully entering the family’s home.”

Savannah claimed LAPD officers responded to both situations, and in the second one, 12 officers showed up to order McWhite out of the house.

“The seriousness of that response reflects how dangerous the situation was,” she said.



Savannah said that while McWhite is currently in police custody following the Nov. 6 incident, the family still needs court-ordered protection in case he’s released.

“His history shows he will likely try to contact or approach the family again,” she said.

Rahman, meanwhile, has caused concern for the James family since last year, according to Savannah’s filings. Savannah claimed in December 2025 Rahman “began directing mail and packages to Mrs. James’ home.”

“The packages were rejected and returned to the extent possible,” she said, “however, due to the concerns of fraud, cease and desist letter was sent by counsel on Feb. 23, 2026.”

Months later, in October 2026, Savannah said her security personnel noticed Rahman loitering near her property with luggage.

Days after that, on Nov. 14, “Rahman arrived by Uber with several pieces of luggage and entered the driveway,” according to Savannah’s documents.

LAPD officers responded to the scene, the filings stated, and told Rahman he was trespassing and could be arrested if he came back.

“Mr. Rahman told them the Property was his home and that he would take legal action to have security removed,” Savannah’s documents stated.

Savannah said his appearances have taken away her and her family’s “sense of safety in the place they should feel safest.”

A judge has yet to make a ruling on either of Savannah’s requests, though hearings to discuss the matters have been scheduled for Dec. 11.

News of the James family’s issues with alleged stalkers first came to light earlier this month, when a man was arrested on Nov. 6 for allegedly lurking outside the 76ers forward’s LA home.