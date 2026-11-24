Former National Leader of Labour Party, Julius Abure, says he might have made an error by pushing for Peter Obi to be the Presidential candidate of his party in the 2023 general election.

While speaking on Channels TV on Monday, November 23, Abure said Obi does not have the Character and competence to rule Nigeria, given his experience and encounter with him. When the anchor of the programme mentioned to him that he sold Obi to Nigerians in 2023, Abure responded saying

‘’It may have been an error. I now know better. Experience they say is the best teacher. Now I have experienced working with Peter Obi and I have seen him in and out that he is unstable, unreliable, a pretender who cannot be trusted, because of the way he treated the leadership of the party.''

Obi left the Labour Party on December 31, 2025, over the lingering b attle with the leadership of the party, He stated at the time that he left the party after learning that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not recognize the leadership of the party.

Watch a video of Abure speaking below