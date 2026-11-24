Former National Leader of Labour Party, Julius Abure, says he might have made an error by pushing for Peter Obi to be the Presidential candidate of his party in the 2023 general election.
While speaking on Channels TV on Monday, November 23, Abure said Obi does not have the Character and competence to rule Nigeria, given his experience and encounter with him. When the anchor of the programme mentioned to him that he sold Obi to Nigerians in 2023, Abure responded saying
‘’It may have been an error. I now know better. Experience they say is the best teacher. Now I have experienced working with Peter Obi and I have seen him in and out that he is unstable, unreliable, a pretender who cannot be trusted, because of the way he treated the leadership of the party.''
Obi left the Labour Party on December 31, 2025, over the lingering b attle with the leadership of the party, He stated at the time that he left the party after learning that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not recognize the leadership of the party.
Watch a video of Abure speaking below
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Peter Obi is a con man
Mumu
Your father left yash idiot
Abure has now sold LP to President Tinubu's APC. He should go eat his profit quietly.
Obi left them when they were going through the storm. A friend that leaves you in your time of storm is not a good friend and surely cannot be rusted. I can never trust Tinubu but I don't trust Obi too. The desperation I've seen lately shows unreliability. Where are men that are not desperate to serve the people but are so sincere like Yar Adua, like GEJ? Those are men you can trust with power . Can you imagine a man agreeing to a one term presidency. That's too desperate and it won't end well. Three labour party survived the storm from INEC but Obi has gone to join himself with strange bedfellows from the north who would make life unbearable for him Eben if he wins. You will see na. That one term that he signed was a suicide that the north will spoll blood to establish if he dares try to change his mind on! That's if he wins
Peter Obi wouldn't do anything differently
Obingos na scam
Peter Obi is a cult member
And you are also a member of the Asiwaju Political Cult (apc)
Fake all fake
The same man that wants to remove subsidy as well
Not as your apc cult leader, Tinubu removed subsidy and squandered the money without accountability.
Peter Obi can never be president
And you will never have sense.
What would he do differently?
Akuko uwa. Who is selling who? Nwokem je zuoike. Ana akoheri. Who sabi you before now?
mumu man. your evil plans failed. looser.
Hahaha, who are you sir. Peter Obi made Labour Party known and also made you relevant. Oya why have you disappeared into oblivion after he left?
Opposite, Peter obi made people to know you. No body knew you before
This looser again.
My friend, Go and hide. Everybody wants to trend with Obi's name even a nonentity.
All of you writing rubbish and saying nonsense about Peter Obi are all Anonymous and will remain anonymous forever.
I never see where a party wants its candidate to provide it with a vehicle before lol.. other parties dey sponsor their candidate, e reach Abure turn he wants Obi to start funding Labour party lol. Labour party thatvwas erstwhile a drad party till obi revived it, oya since he left has the party not returned to a state of almost coma as it was?
God go punish you for lying ,who are you ,can you compare yourself with Peter Obi domestic staff not talk of Obi himself ,idiot,were is labour party today,the only people making Nigeria to know that is a party still called labour party is Alex Oti and abia state
It’s a slip of tongue!. Peter Obi sold you to us because prior to 2023 election, no one knew you. Peter Obi is an advertisement for decency and decorum. Never mind the tribal sentiments of half baked ethnic bigots commenting as faceless idiots.
Mumu man. Peter Obi brought you from tout to into national limelight. Big mistake. We all can can now see the way you have regressed into irrelevance since he left you.
Sad that Obidiot will never be president cos I would have loved to see how he will betray this supporters by lying to them the obstacled he is facing to keep the promises he promised the idoits that voted for him cos Obi is never true to anyone he work with . Check history...
A man that cannot sell himself to anybody is claiming to have sold Peter Obi... Just like a TV station claiming the success of a product is because they ran their advert on their station... That one even carries some weight... I'm even struggling to remember this clowns name...
Wow! And you couldn't sale yourself!!! Rathole dwellers associates!!
Because Peter Obi refused to be used and dump by you and your pay masters abi? Julius rest abag.
If you miss Peter Obi this time , APC and their slaves like Abure will destroy Nigeria totally 😢.