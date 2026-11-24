A dad plunged 500 feet down an icy California mountain gulch after trying to rescue his slipping son.





Guillermo Alejandro Batres tragically died on Sunday, November 22, while hiking Mount Baden-Powell with his son, who slipped on the ground.





“As Guillermo tried to help him up, he slipped on ice and fell approximately 500 feet down a steep gulch.

Guillermo died in the fall, leaving his family shocked, grieving, and facing an unimaginable loss,” his niece, Jennifer, wrote in a GoFundMe.







Batres was a United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy ultra running coach who received his certification on July 3, 2025, according to his Instagram.



As an avid hiker and outdoors explorer, Batres also sold his own sneaker cleaner products.





Mount Baden-Powell is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County and is considered to be one of the more notorious hikes once ice or snow forms during the winter

