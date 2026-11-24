Miley Cyrus is celebrating her 34th birthday as a newlywed.



The three-time Grammy Award winner turned 34 on Monday, November 23, and she celebrated by taking to instagram to share photos from her wedding to Maxx Morando on November 21.





"Waking up on my 34th birthday feeling so grateful," Cyrus, 34, wrote in the caption.

She included 15 photos from her wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

"Thank you for all the wishes & to everyone who made this weekend a memory we'll cherish for a lifetime and beyond."

The Hannah Montana star posted several photos from the wedding as she and Morando stood under a floral awning at the Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate.

She also included shots with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, as well as a traditional dance with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley shared the photos to her Instagram Stories, set to her song "Let's Get Married" from her 2026 album Bass Persuades.

Her dad attended the wedding with his rumored fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley.

"My little girl married the love of her life! I can't describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love," Billy Ray wrote as he posted several wedding photos, plus a throwback shot of Miley as a child.