A New Jersey dad had repeatedly complained about his “neighbor from hell” before the same neighbour allegedly killed him outside his apartment complex Friday, November 20.





Altaray Cunningham, 44, of South Brunswick, was allegedly savagely fatally beaten by his neighbor, Jordan Williams, 28, NJ.com reported.





Cunningham’s mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, told the outlet her son said Williams was a “neighbor from hell” and was prepared to move to escape him.





Her son had lived at the complex for several years before Williams moved in a few months ago and allegedly started blasting loud music, banging on the walls, and even splattered a red substance on Cunningham’s door.





Altaray Cunningham called the police on Williams several times and made a report to his rental office to no avail, his brother, Silias Cunningham, said.





On Friday, Cunningham took off from work to install a Ring camera since Williams’ antics had made him feel increasingly uncomfortable, but while he was outside, the neighbour launched a “sneak attack,” according to his fiancé, Erin Bailey.





Williams opened his door and said he had something for Cunningham and Bailey, witnesses told investigators.





The neighbour then allegedly went back into his apartment and emerged with a large object and struck Cunningham with it multiple times on his arm, leg, hand and face, according to the report.





Cunningham was pronounced dead when cops arrived.



Altaray Cunningham



Williams fled the apartment in a vehicle, sparking an hours-long manhunt before he was tracked down to a parking lot at another apartment complex while trying to hide beneath the front seat of the car.



“He refused to step out and began to fumble around inside and continued to ignore our orders,” an affidavit said.





Williams then turned on his vehicle and tried to speed away, hitting a parked vehicle as he drove away from the scene.





Cops later tracked him to Franklin Township in Somerset County, where a SWAT team eventually arrested him.





Cunningham leaves behind a 21-year-old child and his fiancé’s 18-year-old child.





Bailey described him as the “life of the party” and the “beacon of light.”



“He really was an amazing father, an amazing son and an amazing fiancé. He touched so many lives, and he served his community,” Bailey said.