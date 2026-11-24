Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has lost his elder brother, architect Morris Manasseh Mutfwang, following a prolonged illness.



Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the governor’s residence at the Old Government House in Jos.



She described the deceased as “a distinguished personality, a devoted family man, a lover of peace and a patriotic Nigerian who made meaningful contributions to public service”. Piyo said the council received news of his death with profound sadness, describing it as a loss not only to the Mutfwang family but also to Plateau State and Nigeria.



She praised his contributions to society and exemplary conduct, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for the governor, his family and others mourning him. The Plateau State Inter-Religious Council also visited the family separately to offer condolences.



The delegation was led by the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the council’s co-chairman, Reverend Professor Pandam Yamsat. Haruna described Morris Mutfwang’s death as a painful loss to the family and the state.



He urged the bereaved to find comfort in God’s sovereignty and wisdom, acknowledging death as an inevitable part of life. The emir also prayed for comfort, strength and resilience for the family during their mourning.



Responding on behalf of the family during both visits, Jonathan Mutfwang thanked the delegations for their solidarity, prayers and support. He said their presence had provided considerable comfort and encouragement at a difficult time and prayed for God’s protection and blessings upon them.



The family announced that the burial would take place on Thursday, 26 November 2026. Details of the condolence visits were contained in a statement issued in Jos on Monday by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.