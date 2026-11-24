Members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State are mourning the loss of four supporters who were killed by suspected thugs during a party meeting in Ughelli North Local Government Area on Monday, November 23, 2026.

According to reports, the armed assailants stormed the venue of the gathering and opened fire on attendees, leaving four people dead and several others with serious injuries.

One of the victims has been identified as Efemena Umukoro, who welcomed a baby boy just six months ago on May 15.

Umukoro had taken to Facebook on May 15 to joyfully announce the arrival of his son, celebrating the safe delivery of his wife and child. In the emotional post, he recounted his experience witnessing his wife’s labour and praised women as heroes for enduring the pains of childbirth.

Tragically, six months after celebrating his son's birth, Umukoro was found dead inside his Toyota Highlander SUV following the attack, which occurred during a campaign tour by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in Uduere, Ughelli North.