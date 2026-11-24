President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to approve a revised edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria following a review that recommended retaining 664 principal laws and removing 268 obsolete, spent or repealed enactments.



The proposed compendium, designated LFN 2025, follows an examination of 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations aimed at making Nigeria’s laws more coherent, accessible and relevant to present-day needs.



Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read the president’s letter, dated 18 November 2026, during plenary on Tuesday, November 24. The submission followed the work of a technical committee supervised by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.



Tinubu said the exercise addressed the lengthy interval since the last official consolidation of federal laws in 2004. He noted that legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological changes had resulted in new statutes, amendments to existing laws and an accumulation of subsidiary legislation.



“These developments have necessitated the enactment of numerous new statutes, substantial amendments to existing laws, and a significant accumulation of subsidiary legislation, making the consolidation of an updated, coherent, and accessible body of Federal laws an urgent national imperative,” he said. According to the president, the specialised committee was established on 24 October 2024 to review and update federal legislation, identify outdated enactments and address inconsistencies and overlaps.



Its mandate also included producing an authoritative modern edition of the country’s federal laws. Tinubu said the committee’s recommendations followed extensive legal research, technical consultations, editorial scrutiny and quality assurance.



Of the 932 enactments examined, 664 principal laws and their relevant subsidiary legislation were validated for inclusion in the revised compendium. The remaining 268 were identified as obsolete, spent or already repealed.



The president said an accurate and accessible collection of federal laws would support democratic development and economic growth.



“Upon enactment, the LFN 2025 will serve as a reliable legal reference for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, domestic and foreign investors, and the general public, thereby enhancing legal certainty, institutional efficiency, and public confidence in our justice system,” he said.



He described the project as a major component of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, linking it to justice sector reform, stronger adherence to the rule of law and a legal framework capable of supporting sustainable development. Tinubu urged lawmakers to give the revised edition prompt consideration, citing its importance to governance and the administration of justice.



“In view of the critical importance of this instrument to national governance and the administration of justice, I earnestly urge the Honourable Members of the House of Representatives to expeditiously consider and approve the Revised Edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN 2025),” he said.



Fagbemi had previously outlined details of the review during a media briefing on 12 November.