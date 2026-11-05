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5 die from suspected cholera in Abuja community

By Linda Ikeji
5 die from suspected cholera in Abuja community

At least five persons have passed away following a suspected cholera outbreak in Gwagwa community, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory. 

The outbreak hit the area on Monday, November 9. 

So far, it is believed to be responsible for the demise of five residents. 

Several others are seriously ill and are receiving treatment at some private health facilities 

A resident, Usman Abdullahi, who said he lost two neighbours to the outbreak, identified the deceased as Muhammad Danlami and Abbati Gambo. 

Abdullahi said he learnt about the outbreak two days earlier, adding that the two victims were buried alongside three other victims at the community cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 11. 

Residents suspect the outbreak could be linked to the community’s lack of potable water sources.
 

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