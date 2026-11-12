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He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle

By Linda Ikeji
He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle
A newly married Nigerian woman, Jenny Zee has revealed that her young son walked her down the aisle on her wedding day 
 
 
Sharing a photo with her son, she reflected on how her son stood by her side through pain, tears, and the journey of single motherhood.
 
“People asked who will walk you? My answer: My son. He has walked with me through pain, through tears, through single motherhood. So he deserved to walk me into my Joy,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. 
 
"He looked at me like I was the most beautiful woman in the world.
 
"And in that moment, I knew — God did not just bless me with a husband, He blessed my babies too.
 
"Before I became a wife, I was first a mother. And my son walked his Mummy into love.
 
“U am loved. I am chosen. I am Mrs. JO.”
 

 

He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle

 

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Comments (4)

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  1. Anonymous

    Yeye talk. So if tomorrow him Papa show up, you no go abandon the won wey marry you? We know una well well. May God protect all men wey dey marry baby mamas. Una get mind.

    1. Anonymous

      Very unkind thing to say to her

  2. Anonymous

    single mother everywhere

  3. Andostay

    What happened to your own biological father, uncles or older male figures? Making your son walk you down the aisle when you're getting married to another man who is not his father is not the flex you think it is. This is a major flaw of single mothers: they make their sons grow up fast and start calling them the "Man of the house", which basically robs the boy of his childhood and sends him down a lifelong path of trying to please his mother and play the role of a man that he shouldn't be doing. Many Yahoo boys and criminals metamorphosed through this process, and most of them eventually end up resenting their mothers when they grow older.

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