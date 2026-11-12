Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina

By Linda Ikeji
Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned girls from engaging in night hawking across the state. 



The Commandant General of the board, Saifullahi Musa, announced on Tuesday, November 10, during a press briefing at the board’s headquarters, that all hawking must stop by 10pm for girls. 



Musa said the measure was intended to protect girls from abuse and other social risks while ensuring that public activities complied with Islamic teachings. 
 


He said the board had received reports of girls involved in night trading being exposed to abuse and other activities considered contrary to Islamic principles. 

“Reports indicate that some of these girls engage in illicit activities, while others are r*ped, and some commit adult*ry. These practices are against the teachings of Islam, and we will not allow them to continue,” he stated. 



He disclosed that Hisbah personnel would be deployed to strategic locations, including markets and motor parks, to ensure compliance with the directive. 
 


Musa also said the board would begin regulating traditional medicine dealers to ensure that their activities aligned with Islamic values. 
 


He expressed concern over the use of vulgar and offensive language by some sellers when advertising their products, warning that the board would no longer tolerate such conduct.

 

 

More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Man killed by unidentified assailants in Owerri
  2. 2 DSS intercepts weapons shipment from Niger Republic, recover 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns in Sokoto
  3. 3 Student arrested for stealing iron rods at grave in Adamawa
  4. 4 2 dead, several injured in Brooklyn building collapse as search for survivors continue (video)
  5. 5 Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina
  6. 6 Rapper Yella Beezy sentenced to life in prison for hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3
  7. 7 We are rushing to put out fire but vehicles are obstructing our way” - Federal Fire Service official laments
  8. 8 Actor Anthony Clark dies
  9. 9 He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle
  10. 10 IGP warns officers against being used by politicians in 2027 elections
  11. 11 5 die from suspected cholera in Abuja community
  12. 12 80-year-old woman dies in suspected arson incident outside flat

Comments (2)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    Good, they use them for sex and it should be banned by federal law across Nigeria

  2. Anonymous

    I support this one

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story