Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned girls from engaging in night hawking across the state.





The Commandant General of the board, Saifullahi Musa, announced on Tuesday, November 10, during a press briefing at the board’s headquarters, that all hawking must stop by 10pm for girls.





Musa said the measure was intended to protect girls from abuse and other social risks while ensuring that public activities complied with Islamic teachings.





He said the board had received reports of girls involved in night trading being exposed to abuse and other activities considered contrary to Islamic principles.



“Reports indicate that some of these girls engage in illicit activities, while others are r*ped, and some commit adult*ry. These practices are against the teachings of Islam, and we will not allow them to continue,” he stated.





He disclosed that Hisbah personnel would be deployed to strategic locations, including markets and motor parks, to ensure compliance with the directive.





Musa also said the board would begin regulating traditional medicine dealers to ensure that their activities aligned with Islamic values.





He expressed concern over the use of vulgar and offensive language by some sellers when advertising their products, warning that the board would no longer tolerate such conduct.