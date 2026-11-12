IGP warns officers against being used by politicians in 2027 elections

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has warned police officers against allowing politicians to use them to compromise the 2027 electoral process.





Speaking on Wednesday, November 11, during the monthly conference with strategic senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja, Disu said the police would remain neutral and provide equal protection to candidates, political parties, their supporters, and eligible voters, regardless of political affiliation.





He said: “I will not tolerate any officer using the authority of the Police to advance the interest of any political party, candidate or sponsor.



“Any officer found to be colluding with political actors, facilitating thuggery, compromising the integrity of the electoral process or interfering with the rights of voters will be disciplined according to the law.”





He cautioned officers against allowing politicians to exploit their positions, saying erring personnel would face disciplinary action.



“The Nigeria Police Force is not a tool for any politician, any party or any interest. If you allow yourself to be used, you will face the consequences alone.



“Protect the process, protect the people, and protect your own career and reputation. Do not be used,” the IG said.





The IG directed Commissioners of Police and other senior officers to remain in their respective commands until the electoral process concludes.