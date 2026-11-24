U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested a Venezuelan man after investigators linked him to distributing stickers that encouraged the assassination of President Donald Trump.

Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez was arrested Oct. 16 during a targeted enforcement operation, according to DHS. The agency said the FBI had alerted Homeland Security Investigations to threats against Trump identified through Mujica-Hernandez’s online activity.

The investigation focused on stickers that DHS said promoted violence. Investigators determined Mujica-Hernandez distributed them during a meeting of People of Provo Against ICE, the agency said.

The agency said Mujica-Hernandez was admitted to the U.S. in July 2016 and overstayed his visa. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the stickers a threat to Trump’s life and said the department would not tolerate death threats.

“This illegal alien not only broke our laws by illegally overstaying his visa, but threatened the life of the President of the United States,” Mullin said.