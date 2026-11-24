A man confronted a teacher for having pupils working on his farm during school hours.



The concerned citizen approached the pupils, who were working on the farm in their school uniforms.





The students said they were picking beans on the farm in Wukara community, Airport Road, Abuja.





When the teacher saw his students being questioned, he approached the man and asked him to stop filming.





The man then questioned why he had students working on hi farm by past 1p.m. when they should be in class.





The teacher said they were done with exams and told the man that it was not his business.





Their conversation turned heated as the man filming questioned if the teacher would be OK with his children farming at school after he paid for them to learn.



He pointed out that it is a private school and the children's parents expect that their children would be in class, not on the farm.



When he questioned the children, he discovered that they were primary 4 and 5 students.



He then chased the students out of the farm and asked them to go to their classes.



The teacher was angered by this and cursed him, telling him that if he posts the video online, it would work against him.



Watch the video below.





