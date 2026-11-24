A Chinese official identified only by the surname Ma has been sentenced to death for spying for an unnamed foreign country, according to a government-linked publisher.



Gold Wall Press, which is associated with China’s national administration of state secrets protection, said Ma was recruited by a foreign intelligence service while working overseas. In a statement published on Monday, November 23, the publisher alleged that he supplied 35 pieces of information classified as state secrets and received more than one million yuan, approximately $150,000.



The account said an intelligence operative identified as Kailin initially approached Ma by expressing an interest in learning Chinese and repeatedly arranging meetings. Kailin later introduced him to a colleague who allegedly threatened to inform Chinese authorities about his earlier disclosures unless he continued cooperating.



According to the statement, Ma signed an agreement containing confidentiality and loyalty clauses and received regular monthly payments. Gold Wall Press said he continued working for the foreign agency after returning to China, using a laptop supplied by his handlers.



It alleged that he exploited his official position to obtain information from classified documents during the day before transmitting it overseas at night through an espionage website. The publisher did not identify the foreign country involved or disclose when and where the sentence was handed down. It also did not say whether Ma had been executed.



Chinese courts generally release little information about cases involving state security. However, the Ministry of State Security and Gold Wall Press have increasingly publicised espionage allegations through official announcements, social media, films and comics. “This shocking case serves as yet another wake-up call,” the publisher said.



It warned that foreign intelligence services used personal relationships, financial incentives and threats to recruit people with access to sensitive information. The statement urged officials to remain alert, reinforce their loyalty to the Communist Party and safeguard state secrets.



The announcement comes as US intelligence agencies openly promote efforts to recruit sources in China. The five most-viewed videos on the CIA’s YouTube channel are Mandarin-language recruitment advertisements.



Beijing expanded its anti-espionage law in 2023, broadening the definition of spying and increasing the investigative powers of state security agencies. In 2024, it also revised its state secrets legislation to extend restrictions on sensitive information to a category described as “work secrets”.