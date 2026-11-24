A woman gave birth to a baby girl by the roadside at Oshodi bus stop, Lagos State.





A video shared online shows a group of women surrounding the woman in labour with their wrappers as they helped her welcome her baby.





Men were also there but stood a little distance away while observing and talking.



"Oshodi baby," one man said.



"Oshodi pikin," another intoned.



"She has given birth at Oshodi," a man announced.



"They will donate money for her," another man said.





Some said it's a blessing to have such happen early Monday morning.





The incident occurred in the morning of November 23, 2026, as people were heading to their respective work places.





The video was shared online by a businessman, Blessed N & M Enterprise, with the caption: "God is wonderful ooooo Is a bouncing baby girl. A woman give birth at oshodi Lagos state this morning. #newborn #givebirth #viral."

Some have suggested that the baby should be named Abiona (born by the road side)



Watch video below.



