A married vicar in the UK has been banned from serving in the church after admitting to having intimate relations with a woman who approached him for spiritual support.

Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, 51, started a secret relationship with a woman while still married to his wife, Julie, culminating in a 'sexual encounter on a rocking chair', The Sun reports.

Shortly after, the reverend's mistress started suspecting he was seeing someone else and stormed into his office at St Paul's Swanley in Kent to get to the bottom of it.

Confronting the clergyman at the vicarage, she found her love rival hiding underneath a desk, a church tribunal was told.

Douglas was also accused of being 'coercive and controlling' towards his wife during their relationship and would often 'shout' in an 'abusive' way.

Just months after the vicar and his wife finalised their divorce in 2024, he was suspended from his position by the Bishop of Rochester, and parishioners were stunned to receive advice not to 'have any contact with him'.

The clergyman has now been banned for life after the tribunal found his actions to constitute 'behaviour any right member of the public would regard as misconduct by a priest'.

Douglas was ordained as a deacon in 2011 and as a priest in 2012, and was instated as the vicar of St Paul's Swanley in 2018.

The tribunal heard that 'his ministry was fruitful and effective'. It added that 'many people came to faith' and the 'churches grew in number'.

Douglas's marriage began to deteriorate, with the vicar allegedly subjecting his wife to emotional and financial abuse. This included making what were described as 'vexatious' complaints about her to her employer and a charity where she served as a trustee.

The situation worsened in 2021 when the stress of the relationship caused Julie's blood pressure to rise significantly. The couple subsequently began living separately within their home.

Towards the end of that year, Julie moved out, although she maintained that she still hoped to save their marriage.

However, just months later, Douglas began what was described as an 'improper and inappropriate, and at times intimate relationship' with a 'vulnerable' female parishioner, identified as XY during the tribunal proceedings.

During a period from April 2022 to December 2023, he behaved towards the woman in a 'manipulative and dishonest manner', the tribunal heard.

At one point, they allegedly shared an intimate encounter on a rocking chair, which XY described as their 'rocking chair togetherness' and as 'very beautiful and delicious'.

Throughout some of this period, Douglas had an 'improper and inappropriate relationship' with a separate local woman who was later discovered in his office by XY.

Douglas denied any sexual intimacy and argued that messages exchanged between him and XY referred to sitting together at a party.

By 2024, he was divorced and suspended by the church, which has been left without a vicar for two years.

The tribunal found misconduct on two counts: his behaviour towards his wife and 'taking advantage' of XY when she came to him for 'spiritual support'.

As a penalty, it ordered prohibition for life, a punishment which requires a special set of circumstances to be imposed over a temporary ban.

Julie said: 'The breakdown of my marriage had a profound effect upon every aspect of my life. In a relatively short period, I lost my husband, my home, my role as a clergy spouse and the church community in which I had lived and served for many years.

'The loss of that community, together with the circumstances in which the marriage ended, was extremely painful.'

She added: 'My experience was not limited to the breakdown of a marriage, it involved the loss of my home, my sense of security, my place within a faith community, and repeated attacks upon my character, integrity and professional standing.'

XY told the tribunal: 'The impact of the Respondent's behaviour towards me has been significant. I ended up leaving the church and the community in Hextable and have been unable to tell people why.

'During my relationship with the Respondent, I was isolated and lost a number of friends and have since found it incredibly difficult to confide in or trust others, particularly those in leadership.

'I lost a significant amount of weight, I was extremely anxious and family, friends and colleagues all noticed that I was severely impacted by something.