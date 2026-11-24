Morocco’s football federation has raised an allegation that Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall spoke with a Court of Arbitration for Sport arbitrator ahead of a ruling on the disputed Africa Cup of Nations final.



According to Reuters, a source with direct knowledge of the case said Morocco alleged that Fall held a telephone conversation on Sunday with one of the three arbitrators handling the appeal.



Reuters said it could not independently establish whether the call occurred or what may have been discussed. CAS is expected to deliver its decision on Tuesday afternoon on Senegal’s challenge to the Confederation of African Football’s ruling overturning its victory in January’s final.



Senegal defeated Morocco 1–0 after extra time in Rabat, but CAF’s Appeal Board subsequently awarded Morocco a 3–0 win. The board ruled on 17 March that Senegal had forfeited the match when its players temporarily left the pitch to protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.



The interruption lasted about 14 minutes before Senegal’s players returned and the match resumed. Senegal went on to win in extra time. CAF upheld Morocco’s argument that the walk-off breached Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations, which provide for forfeiture and a 3–0 defeat.



Senegal maintains that its victory should stand because the match resumed and was completed. CAS said on Monday, November 23, that it had informed the Senegalese federation, CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that the ruling would be issued on Tuesday afternoon. It did not specify an exact time.