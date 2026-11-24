The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has nullified the nomination of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, November 24, Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa ruled that the party failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act in nominating Omo-Agege.

The court consequently directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove his name from the list of senatorial candidates and restrained him from presenting himself as the party’s candidate.

The judgment followed a suit filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, who challenged Omo-Agege’s nomination, his alleged resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his eligibility to participate in the NDC primary.

The court held that the NDC failed to submit its membership register to INEC as required by law and faulted the party for failing to provide evidence of compliance.

It also ruled that Omo-Agege was still an APC member when he participated in the party’s senatorial primary on May 18, 2026.

In another setback for the NDC, the court held that the statutory deadline for conducting fresh primaries had elapsed, leaving the party unable to nominate a replacement.