A TNA Wrestling referee has reportedly been fired after he was exposed as being an adult film star.

Mike Romanella, who was known to fight fans as “Referee Mike” Romo, was escorted out of the building during a television taping in Canada last week after violating TNA Wrestling’s personal conduct policy, Fightful reported.

The promotion found out about his racy side-hustle when someone emailed links to his X-rated performances — which included films as recent as this summer, according to the report.

“Referee Michael Romo will no longer be working for TNA Wrestling,” the company said in a statement.

The ref reportedly planned to plead his case during a scheduled exit interview, but was instead let go during taping in Calgary, Alberta.

TNA debuted its weekly show, “Thursday Night iMPACT!” on AMC Network in January.



The company has been in a relationship with WWE to feature talent across both wrestling promotions, including in WWE’s NXT promotion.