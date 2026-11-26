Charles Oputa, better known as Area Fada or Charley Boy, has shared a photo he snapped in his twenties.



The entertainer wore what appears to be a g-string alone as he posed in the photo.





He also had the lower part of his hair braided, with the braid falling over his shoulder.

He captioned the photo: "Who the Hell is dis?

"Yesoooo, CB some 46 years ago. Tell me what has really changed.

"Pls tickle me with your comments."



