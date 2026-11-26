Charles Oputa, better known as Area Fada or Charley Boy, has shared a photo he snapped in his twenties.
The entertainer wore what appears to be a g-string alone as he posed in the photo.
He captioned the photo: "Who the Hell is dis?
"Yesoooo, CB some 46 years ago. Tell me what has really changed.
"Pls tickle me with your comments."
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Brymo
So bro don dey collect from back for almost 4 decades 💩💩! Ike ya ga na eshi mmiri 😏😏
70 yrs old man
Before Big John thomus Now small John thomus
Area father don dey kolo for a long long time
Na here onyx for learn work
Lol. No bd today
Omo no today this baba don craze oh. The original Bob risky.
THIS STUPID OLD MAN IS LONG BEING CRAZY.
Looks like a demonised lad to me...
If confusion was male. Hmmm.