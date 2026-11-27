Operatives of the Borno State Police Command have arrested six suspects and recovered stolen goods valued at over ₦11.7 million in shop-breaking incidents across Maiduguri, the state capital.





The operation was carried out by the Crack Squad of the Borno State Police Command, acting on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid.

Police spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, disclosed the development in a statement issued yesterday, November 26, saying six persons were taken into custody in connection with two separate incidents.

The PPRO said the first incident was reported on November 10, at about 6:37 a.m., when a trader, Abdullahi Alhaji Lawan, alongside five other shop owners at Monday Market, discovered their shops had been forced open overnight.

"Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, operatives of the VCRU (Crack) Squad launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Nasiru Mohammed, 27, and Mustapha Garba, both of Bulumkutu Ward", it said.

According to the police, both men admitted to taking part in several burglaries in the metropolis, leading to the recovery of 58 wrappers, five solar batteries, 11 solar inverters, 300 native caps, four solar pumps and one and a half bags of shoes, valued at ₦10,044,800.

The Command through the PPRO said two days later, on November 12, at about 6:15 a.m., another trader, Ahmed Babagana of Mashimari Ward, reported that his phone accessories outlet had been burgled.

"Investigators tracked the stolen stock to a house in Bulumkutu Ward belonging to one Mohammed Kawu, where a suspect, Ismaila Ali, was found allegedly trying to dispose of the items.

"Recovered from him were earpods, earphones, chargers, Bluetooth gadgets, smartwatches, batteries and other accessories, estimated at ₦1,729,100", it said.

Police said the suspects remain in custody while detectives hunt for other members of the gang still at large.

It assured that the cases will be taken to court once investigations are wrapped up.

Reacting to the development the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Naziru Abdulmajid, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.