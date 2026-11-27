Ogochukwu Anosike, a businesswoman who was accused of being a side chic to a married man, has responded to the allegation.



Earlier, a married mother alleged that her husband sponsored Ogochuwku on her trip to China. She further alleged that Ogochukwu has made her husband turn away from his responsibilities to her and their kids. She then asked Ogochukwu to leave her man alone.





She also shared a screenshot purportedly of Ogochukwu insulting her youngest child and asking for who the father is.

The mother's allegation went viral and resulted in Facebook users criticising Ogochukwu.

Reacting, Ogochukwu has claimed that she doesn't know the woman at all. She proceeded to share a notice from her lawyers, seeking a "retraction" and "apology" from the wife for the "defamatory" accusations against her.

In the caption, Ogochukwu added: I don’t know this woman and I have never met her or her husband

"I understand the need for people to want to grow their social media accounts and get paid,but I think the fun is over

"Moving Forward I will no longer tolerate anyone trying to do that with my name

"Because it’s my first time issuing a serious warning, I will be very easy on my first example,hence I am giving her the opportunity to retrace her path

"I give you 48hours to read n comply with this letter

"Failure to do so, I will assume you have all your evidences ready and can present them when needed

"The only reason I am giving you this chance is because I have not warned anyone seriously like this before, the next person won’t be this lucky

"If you know her n care about her please deliver this message to her