A 19-year old man, Richard Godgift, has been arraigned before the Family Court sitting at the Akure Magistrate’s Court over alleged defilement of a 9-year old girl (name withheld).

The police prosecutor, ASP Folasade Adesuyi, told the court that the defendant, allegedly defiled the minor on November 3, 2026, at Onipanu Camp, Ala-Community, in Ondo State, within the Ondo Magisterial District.

The defendant was brought to court on a one-count charge bordering on defilement.

The offence is punishable under Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.

The court noted that the medical report indicated that there was an actual assault.

The court also held that the confessional statement on oath was not convincing enough, as the defendant did not give a convincing reason why he was at the victim’s house at that time.

In her ruling, Magistrate T.G. Alphonso ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

The case file was ordered to be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The case was adjourned to February 25, 2027 for DPP advice.