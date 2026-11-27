A 20-year old man, Oladele Olotu, has been arraigned before an Akungba-Akoko Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing a broiler chicken valued at N20,000 and threatening to kill one Oludare Adeola, the owner of the broiler.

According to the charge sheet, the defendant also hit the chicken owner’s wife, Oludare Mary, with a piece of wood on the left side of her lower abdomen while she was on a motorcycle.

The police arraigned the defendant before Magistrate Kolapo Kolawole on a three-count charge.

According to the prosecution, the defendant committed the crime on November 19, 2026, at about 1500 hours at No. 10, Rotowa Street, Ayepe, Iwaro-Oka, Akoko.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olasunkanmi Boboye, told the court that the defendant allegedly threatened to murder Oludare Adeola and other tenants in their apartment.

The offences contravened Section 86 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendant, who had no legal counsel, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

However, Magistrate Kolapo Kolawole, sentenced the defendant to six full calendar months’ imprisonment, with an option of a N150,000 fine and compensation of N20,000.