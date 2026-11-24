Newly unsealed court documents have revealed that US federal investigators are seeking evidence of alleged crimes dating back to 1980 as part of an investigation into Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s immigration history and that of her family.

The 169-page collection of heavily redacted records, released on Monday, November 23, shows that authorities sought permission to search Omar’s Washington, DC, residence for evidence relating to alleged offences spanning more than four decades.

According to the documents, the government’s search warrant application covered records and information connected to alleged violations involving Omar, identified in the filings as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, also known as Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, from 1980 to the present.

“The United States believes ILHAN has committed [redacted] crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress,” one of the filings stated, adding that the feds’ case didn’t have “anything to do with ILHAN’s professional life.”

In another filing, prosecutors also wrote they were “in the throes of a preindictment investigation .”

Federal agents sought “[p]apers, records, photographs, documents and any other physical objects” when executing the search warrant, as well as “[t]humb drives, external hard drives, computers,” other electronic devices and all “[c]ellular phones registered or used” by Omar.



A federal judge agreed to seal the search warrant in early October, citing “reasonable grounds to believe the disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation.”

Omar has previously said in an October interview on MS NOW’s “All In with Chris Hayes” that the feds “took 17 items” from her home, including several cellphones and notebooks. The Homeland Security Investigations agents also seized her passport and computers.

On Friday, federal prosecutors filed a notice on the docket noting compliance with a judge’s order to submit the search warrant records with redactions for any sensitive investigative information.

DC US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the unsealing of some of the filings but agreed with prosecutors in a court hearing last Tuesday that the “vast majority” of entries related to the case — including a 67-page affidavit in support of the search warrant — should remain sealed.

Prosecutors in DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s Office and the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office have been building a case against Omar related to possible immigration fraud committed by her or family members who fled war-torn Somalia in the 1990s, according to people familiar with the probe.



One line of inquiry has focused on whether Omar allegedly misrepresented her birth date as falling on Oct. 4, 1982, rather than a year prior, on government papers, in order to become a citizen when her father naturalized in 2000, sources said.

Sources have also said the feds reopened files on her second marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British national who is suspected of being her brother. The two were legally wed from 2009 to 2017, though she filed joint taxes with her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, at least twice during that period.