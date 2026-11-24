President Donald Trump has hailed NVIDIA CEO's wife of more than 40 years for forgiving her husband’s infidelity.



Trump, 80, told The New York Times that his friend, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has patched things up with his wife, Lori, after three allegations of his extramarital affairs, including two with subordinates at his company, came to light.





“He’s got a very, very, very good wife, and they’ve worked it out,” the president told the newspaper during a phone interview on Monday. “She’s a fantastic woman.”

Trump spoke with the Times shortly after Huang, 63, was reinstated as president and CEO of the world’s second-most valuable company in an unprecedented reversal of his forced resignation.

The newspaper reported that Trump was largely responsible for the company board’s decision to bring Huang back into the fold, assuring them over several days that the co-founder was not a national security risk and would not face criminal charges.

“I just thought he should be running the company, and I didn’t know it was going to have this kind of an impact,” Trump told the Times. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it, actually. The stock is up.”

The president celebrated his friend’s comeback in a Truth Social post on Monday, calling him a “Great Patriot” and a “National Treasure.”

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”



Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s president and CEO on November 12 amid allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs.



Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed, in a message to employees on November 8.



“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a message to the company, which the Daily Beast obtained. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”



Jensen Huang married his college sweetheart Lori Mills in 1985, when he was 22. The couple has two adult children together: Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34. Both Spencer and Madison work at Nvidia.