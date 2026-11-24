Brandon Casey of the R&B group Jagged Edge is facing a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.
Tyliyah S. Lee accused the singer-songwriter of assaulting her five different times when she was between the ages of six and ten.
She said that she suffered from mental health issues as a result of the alleged assaults, including emotional distress, depression, and anxiety.
She is seeking over $50,000 in damages, but her attorney was previously seeking as much as $15 million.
Casey has already denied the allegations in documents filed earlier this month, and his legal team has had the case moved from Pennsylvania state court to federal court.
The lawsuit against him includes one civil claim for battery.
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