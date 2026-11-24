Brandon Casey of the R&B group Jagged Edge is facing a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.



Tyliyah S. Lee accused the singer-songwriter of assaulting her five different times when she was between the ages of six and ten.





She alleged that she first met him during a community event in 2003, where she told him about a song she wrote called “Walked Out of Heaven.” That same year, the R&B group released their song by the same name, which she alleged was stolen from her.

She said that she suffered from mental health issues as a result of the alleged assaults, including emotional distress, depression, and anxiety.

She is seeking over $50,000 in damages, but her attorney was previously seeking as much as $15 million.

Casey has already denied the allegations in documents filed earlier this month, and his legal team has had the case moved from Pennsylvania state court to federal court.