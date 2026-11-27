The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 34-year old man, Alabi Olayemi Festus, for allegedly assaulting a police officer, obstructing traffic control operations and engaging in conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace at the entrance of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Ede.

The suspect was arrested following an incident in which he allegedly slapped an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) deployed to the camp for traffic management after reportedly refusing to comply with a directive to take an alternative route.

The incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, while the officer, attached to B Division, Ede, was performing his duty of regulating vehicular movement around the camp’s entrance.

According to the police, preliminary investigations showed that the suspect, who was driving a Nissan Almera, was directed to use an alternative route to ease traffic congestion at the entrance of the NYSC facility.

However, he allegedly refused to obey the directive, a development which reportedly worsened the traffic situation and caused further obstruction along the road.

The disagreement subsequently escalated into a physical confrontation involving the suspect and other road users.

The police officer reportedly intervened to prevent the situation from degenerating further and restore order but was allegedly slapped in the face by the suspect.

The command described the conduct as unacceptable, stressing that police officers performing their lawful duties must be allowed to discharge their responsibilities without intimidation or assault.

The suspect has since been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction to answer for the alleged offences.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Ibrahim Zungura, reiterated the command’s commitment to enforcing the law and protecting officers carrying out their legitimate duties.

He urged residents to exercise restraint, obey lawful instructions and cooperate with security personnel and traffic management officials, particularly in areas experiencing heavy vehicular movement.

Zungura warned that assaulting police officers and obstructing the performance of their lawful duties could undermine public order and constitute a direct challenge to constituted authority.

He maintained that the command would not condone such acts and warned that offenders would be made to face the full consequences of the law.