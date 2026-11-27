A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in Sri Lanka was arrested on Friday, November 27, after his scooter collided with a wild elephant during his alleged escape, police said.



A police official told AFP that the 49-year-old was accused of attacking the woman at her home in the northern district of Anuradhapura.



His attempted getaway ended a short distance away when an elephant emerged from the jungle onto the road and his scooter struck it, the official said. Witnesses told police that the animal appeared unharmed and returned to the jungle.



The suspect was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries and remained under armed guard while receiving treatment. Police said they had also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the fatal attack. The allegation against the man has not been established in court.



Human encounters with elephants are relatively common in Sri Lanka, where expanding farms and settlements increasingly overlap with wildlife habitats. Official figures show that approximately 400 elephants and 150 people died annually in such conflicts over the past five years.



Sri Lanka has an estimated 7,000 wild elephants, which are protected by law and regarded as a national treasure. However, elephants that damage crops are sometimes attacked by residents of remote villages.