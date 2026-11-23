Former Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue and her husband, Nicholas Ukachukwu are expecting their first child together.

Mitchel took to Instagram on Monday, November 23, 2026 to share her maternity photos.

“We cooked,” she captioned the post.

The couple got married in 2023.

The billionaire businessman, who is a father of five children, lost his wife in a car accident in 2020.