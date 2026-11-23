The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State is currently probing the viral video in which a foreign female tourist, Mirka, accused the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, of allegedly touching her inappropriately during a visit to his palace.

Reacting to the allegations, the Sarkin Labaran Daura, Ibrahim Daura, confirmed that the emirate was aware of the video circulating on social media.

He said the emirate was examining the footage to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been manipulated or artificially generated.

“We are examining the video to ascertain its authenticity and establish that it has not been created or altered using technology,” he said, adding that the emirate would issue an official statement after concluding its review of the matter.

The Daura Emirate Council is yet to react to release its official statement addressing the allegation.