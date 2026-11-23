The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State is currently probing the viral video in which a foreign female tourist, Mirka, accused the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, of allegedly touching her inappropriately during a visit to his palace.
Reacting to the allegations, the Sarkin Labaran Daura, Ibrahim Daura, confirmed that the emirate was aware of the video circulating on social media.
He said the emirate was examining the footage to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been manipulated or artificially generated.
“We are examining the video to ascertain its authenticity and establish that it has not been created or altered using technology,” he said, adding that the emirate would issue an official statement after concluding its review of the matter.
The Daura Emirate Council is yet to react to release its official statement addressing the allegation.
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What do you expect from a pervert grandpa that marries teenagers
Rappist
This is a national disgrace. The Emir should be suspended for 6 months without pay to set am example. But since the woman apparently flowed along with him, he should be reinstated after 6 months.
What rubbish are you talking about? What do you mean by the "woman apparently flowed with him"? Do you expect her to shout and create a scene, or get physical with him by slapping him?. She didn't create any scene, out of respect for his title, the traditional institution and his age. The old pervert must have been doing that nonsense with other voiceless women and getting away with it in the past. He knew what he wanted to do with the woman, that's why he excused his aides during his interaction with the woman. The Emir should be dethroned to serve as a lesson to other randy traditional rulers.
Any woman who was "uncomfortable" having her hands held would have withdrawn her hands. She appeared relaxed (and this probably gave him the green light) until he groped her.
He should be dethroned. Don’t blame this on cognitive issues. He should still be removed from office. Kafir! What a disgrace!!
If he’s having cognitive issues that’s more reason to remove him from that throne. That means he’s not fit to lead the emirate
Very useless emir
Shameless and shameful
The woman led him on.She was clearly happy
Prove Wetin ? Evidence is there
The right thing to do is for the State Government to suspend the Emir before any form of investigation.
He is 92 years for goodness sake! Probably with dementia and other age related ailments. What if the woman is misunderstanding his intentions? Oyibo women typically shout rape as a weapon to embarrass black men. And of course she went straight to social media to announce it! I’m not a Muslim but I won’t be quick to judge the Emir.